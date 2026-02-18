Autel Partners with ASE Education Foundation to Donate 100 TS900 Tablets

Autel U.S. and the ASE Education Foundation have formed a new partnership to support high school automotive programs nationwide, according to a news release. As the first step, Autel will donate 100 of its professional-grade TS900 diagnostic and service tablets kits as part of its Autel Inspires intiative.

Valued at $100,000, the investment will help equip the next generation of technicians with industry-ready tools. High school automotive instructors and program administrators can complete the entry form to apply for one of the donated TS900 tablets. The Foundation will oversee the application and selection process to ensure the tools reach programs where they will make the most significant impact.

The MaxiTPMS TS900 is a diagnostic and service tablet that also offers comprehensive TPMS service capabilities. The tablet has eight programmable Autel TPMS sensors, the 1-Sensor. The TS900 received a Motor Top 20 Product Award and PTEN People’s Choice Award in the year of its release.

This donation marks the launch of Autel Inspires, a long-term initiative within the Autel Cares program dedicated to providing technology, training, and support to schools and emerging automotive professionals.

“Today’s automotive students are tomorrow’s essential technicians,” said Autel U.S. CEO Chloe Hung. “Through our partnership with the ASE Education Foundation, we’re ensuring young people across the country have access to the technology and tools that power modern service bays. The Autel Cares initiative is about giving back to the industry that shaped us, and Autel Inspires is one of the most meaningful ways we can do that.”

Since its launch in June 2025, Autel Cares has focused on expanding educational access, supporting industry development, and empowering the next wave of automotive professionals. The Autel Inspires program specifically targets students, instructors and training institutions, offering equipment, mentorship, and resources to help strengthen technical education.

“We thank Autel for the very generous donation of these award-winning diagnostic tablets,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “The Foundation is dedicated to finding solutions to the service technician shortage and having committed industry partners like Autel makes a huge difference. These TS900 tablets will give students hands-on experience with current technology, helping them build confidence and competence as they prepare for careers in automotive service.”