Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Disable & Enable Airbag System

DEG Inquiry 17882 confirms what steps are considered during “Disable & Enable Air Bag System."

According to Mitchell Cloud Estimating, "the labor allowance for Disable & Enable Air Bag System includes all the steps as outlined in the procedure from the vehicle manufacturer.



If an additional Disable & Enable Air Bag System is required, a time should be agreed upon among all parties and recorded on the damage report."

Additional DEG Note: Some OEM procedures may call out battery D&R procedures only, and some might require pulling the air bag fuse in addition. Always refer to OEM service information for proper disable & enable procedures.

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.