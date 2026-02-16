Fix Auto Rocklin Charity Gala Raises Money for Children's Home

More than 200 people attended the event, which included a painted custom piece on a Ferrari hood by a local artist. It was auctioned off to support the Sacramento Children’s Home.
Feb. 16, 2026
2 min read
Fix Auto USA
Fix Auto Rocklin hosted a Charity Gala benefiting the Sacramento Children’s Home, welcoming more than 200 attendees from across the local community, according to a news release. 

The evening featured a live art experience; a local artist painted a custom piece on a Ferrari hood, which was then auctioned off to support the Sacramento Children’s Home. The event was made possible through the collaboration of numerous local businesses, organizations, and community partners, highlighting the power of community-driven impact.  

“This event was about thinking differently and bringing people together for something bigger than any one business,” said Eric Dunivan, owner of Fix Auto Rocklin. “The energy in the room was incredible, and people were genuinely shocked to learn they were standing in a body shop. We made amazing connections, and there’s already a lot of interest in doing another event like this.”  

The gala raised awareness and support for the Sacramento Children’s Home and strengthened relationships among local business leaders and organizations.  

“What Eric and the Fix Auto Rocklin team accomplished is a great example of leadership and community engagement,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “This event showcased how our franchise partners can leverage their businesses as platforms for positive change while creating meaningful connections within their communities.” 

