Fix Auto Rocklin Charity Gala Raises Money for Children's Home

“This event was about thinking differently and bringing people together for something bigger than any one business,” said Eric Dunivan, owner of Fix Auto Rocklin. “The energy in the room was incredible, and people were genuinely shocked to learn they were standing in a body shop. We made amazing connections, and there’s already a lot of interest in doing another event like this.”

The gala raised awareness and support for the Sacramento Children’s Home and strengthened relationships among local business leaders and organizations.

“What Eric and the Fix Auto Rocklin team accomplished is a great example of leadership and community engagement,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “This event showcased how our franchise partners can leverage their businesses as platforms for positive change while creating meaningful connections within their communities.”