Collision Industry Foundation Welcomes its 2026 Officers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) revealed their Board of Trustees and elected Officers for 2026 in a news release. The Board includes 16 industry leaders who volunteer their time and have made a commitment to serve the mission and vision of CIF.
The 2026 Officers are as follows:
- President – Paul Hill, I-CAR
- Vice President – Cindy Reeves, Enterprise Mobility
- Treasurer – Don Smith, Elitek / LKQ
- Secretary – Kurt Lammon, Polyvance
- Immediate Past President – Casey Steffen, Norton / Saint-Gobain
The CIF also welcomes newly elected Trustees:
- Amber Alley, Barsotti’s Body and Fender
- Barry Barbee
- Tom Julius, Car-Part.com
- Chuck Olsen, AirPro Diagnostics
- Roger Wright, Vector Squared
Trustees continuing their terms:
- Nick Callum, Headlights.com
- Harry Hall
- Mike Lanza, Mirka
- Scott Walton, Sherwin-Williams
- Jeff Wildman, BASF
- John Webb, TenPoint Complete
The CIF extends a heartfelt thanks to the departing trustees for their dedication and commitment over the years of service they provided to the CIF mission and vision. Departing CIF Trustees, ﬁnishing their terms at the end of 2025:
- Dan Risley, CCC Intelligent Solutions
- Frank LaViola
- Martin Crowell, GEICO
- Petra Schroeder, Collisionista
“The CIF is fortunate to have these industry leaders engaged in moving the organization forward,” Hill said. “Their involvement is crucial to CIF’s success in assisting Collision Industry Professionals in need after a disaster. Special thanks to the outgoing Trustees for their inspiration and hands-on support over the years. They will be missed.”