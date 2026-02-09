Elevate Your Painting Skills with Apollo Sprayers' First Certification Course

Apollo Sprayers, a global leader in HVLP Electric Painting technology, has launched the world’s first Automotive Certification Course dedicated exclusively to HVLP Electric Paint Sprayers, according to a news release.

The hands-on certification program is designed to educate and certify automotive painters on the proper setup, operation, and application techniques of HVLP electric painting systems for professional automotive refinishing.

As rising paint costs, material waste, and environmental regulations continue to challenge the automotive refinish industry, HVLP electric painting systems are rapidly becoming a preferred solution. Apollo’s new certification course provides painters, body shops, and custom finishers with the technical knowledge and real-world experience needed to confidently transition away from traditional compressed air systems.

The one-day, in-person course covers HVLP fundamentals, turbine technology, spray gun setup, material viscosity, pressure control, transfer efficiency optimization, and best practices for spraying primers, basecoats, clearcoats, and custom finishes using HVLP electric systems. Participants will receive hands-on training using Apollo’s Maxi-Miser HVLP Electric Painting System.

“This certification course represents a major milestone, not just for Apollo Sprayers, but for the automotive refinish industry as a whole,” said John Darroch, CEO of Apollo Sprayers. “HVLP electric technology has been proven to deliver over 80 percent transfer efficiency, saving up to 40 percent on paint materials. Until now, there has never been a formal certification program focused on educating painters how to properly use these systems at a professional level. We’re proud to lead that charge.”

Upon completion, attendees will earn Apollo Automotive HVLP Electric Certification, validating their expertise in HVLP electric spray technology.

The certification course is ideal for: