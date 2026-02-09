2026 CIECA Officers Ready to Build Momentum

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association named its 2026 officers during the January Board of Trustees meeting, held in Palm Springs, California.

The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA board meetings. This year’s officers are:

Chair: Kim DeVallance Caron, business development director, Enterprise Mobility

Vice Chair: Ken Eagleson, vice president of business development, OEC Insurance Solutions

Treasurer: Ed Mondragon, property and casualty claims director, State Farm

Secretary: Creighton Warren, chief information officer of the Boyd Group

“I’m genuinely excited about the opportunity to help accelerate the industry’s digital transformation,” DeVallance Caron said. “As vehicles, repair processes and customer expectations evolve, the need for clean, consistent, real‑time data exchange has never been greater.

She is energized by the chance to help guide the next generation of standards that will support the entire ecosystem and represent Enterprise Mobility on the board.

“At Enterprise Mobility, we see every day how important strong partnerships and seamless data flow are — whether it’s managing replacement rentals, coordinating with repair facilities or supporting insurers and OEM partners,” she said. “When systems communicate effectively, everyone benefits; cycle times improve, delays decrease, and customers get a cleaner, smoother process.”

This year will be focused on building momentum, deepening collaboration and ensuring CIECA continues to be the trusted foundation the industry relies on. DeVallance Caron reminded stakeholders that CIECA is listening closely to the industry.

“We’re focused on ensuring our standards support the realities of modern repair: increasingly complex vehicles, growing data requirements, and the need for faster, more accurate communication between all parties,” she said. “We’re also committed to making participation easier and more accessible so that every stakeholder has a voice in shaping the future.”

CIECA’s core focus is simple: reduce friction, improve data quality, and help the industry operate with greater speed and confidence.