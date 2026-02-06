Overall Length of Rental Declines in Q4 2025

Overall length of rentals (LOR) for collision related rentals decreased to 15.9 days in Q4 2025, 0.6-day decrease from Q4 2024, according to Enterprise’s Q4 2025 LOR Report.

The decline was more modest than Q4 2024 or 2023, which were 1.3 and 1.0 days respectively. According to the report, the decline in LOR can be attributed to several factors including historically high average levels worked each week by industry production employees, parts availability, and an increase of ADAS calibrations performed in-house to help speed up repairs.

“Perhaps also helping speed repairs: The CRASH Network survey also found that the percentage of shops with employees doing ADAS calibrations in-house has continued to grow,” said John Yoswick, editor of the weekly CRASH Network newsletter. “Nearly 3 in 10 shops (29 percent) said doing the work themselves in-house is the most common method they use, up from 22 percent in 2024.”

Ryan Mandell, VP of strategy and market intelligence at Mitchell International, said the percentage of parts dollars attributed to aftermarket, recycled, or remanufactured parts rose from 39.2% last year to 40.9% in Q4 2025.

“PartsTrader’s data shows a two-day decline in median delivery days for all part types,” said Greg Horn, chief of Industry Relations at PartsTrader. “As OEM parts comprise the largest portion of parts on a repair estimate, OEM-only median delivery days were just over one day lower than Q4 2024, aligning with the reduction in LOR from Enterprise.”