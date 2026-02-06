Mirka Launches New DEXOS 1217X and 1230X Dust Extractors

Mirka has released the DEXOS 1217X and DEXOS 1230X dust extractors, according to a news release. Designed to meet the demands of professionals, the extractors promise to provide dust control, smart functionality, and seamless integration with Mirka’s dust-free tools.

The models feature a brushless motor that require less maintenance, last longer than traditional designs, and ensure reliable power for operation. The automatic filter cleaning (AFC) system keeps airflow at optimal levels without the need to stop and manually clean filters. The M-class filtration retains 99.9% of dust particles, protecting users and work environments.

The DEXOS extractors have two autostart power outlets that allow users to connect and operate two power tools through a single dust extractor. Professionals can seamlessly switch between tools without manually plugging and unplugging each device. When a connected tool starts, the dust extractor automatically activates, improving efficiency, reducing downtime, and eliminating the need for separate extraction units on the same site.

Both DEXOS models include Bluetooth connectivity and are compatible with the myMirka app, providing access to real-time performance tracking and maintenance data from a mobile device. The app allows users to monitor suction levels, receive airflow alerts, and check the status of the filter cleaning cycle.

Both models are designed to meet applicable OSHA workplace safety standards. When used in conjunction with compliant power tools and safe operating practices, the system supports adherence to OSHA standard 29 CFR § 1926.1153.

The difference between the two models comes down to size and capacity, so users can choose the best fit for their worksite and workflow:

The DEXOS 1217X is the compact, lightweight model, weighing about 28 lbs. with a 4.5-gallon container. It’s designed for mobile professionals who need a portable tool without compromising smart features or extraction performance.

The DEXOS 1230X is built for longer, uninterrupted operation, with an 8-gallon container and slightly heavier build at 31 lbs. It’s ideal for industrial settings or extended shifts, offering more runtime between emptying and integrates into workstation setups.

The DEXOS 1230X is also compatible with Mirka’s new custom-designed workstation, providing dedicated space for tool mounting, storage, and accessories.