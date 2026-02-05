SUN Collision Blogs Discuss Repair Tips and Shop Strategies

SUN Collision publishes blogs to share information and topics that can help technicians and shop owners improve efficiency and business operations.
Topics include tips for using SUN Collision software, ADAS calibrations, types of parts, repair processes, and business strategies.
The company shared a list of some of its most popular blogs from 2025 in a news release:
- SUN Collision Enhances Search Capabilities with ‘Did You Mean’ Feature in 1Search Plus. The upgrade helps technicians and service writers find the right information faster by automatically suggesting corrected industry terms when typos or extra characters are entered in the search bar.
- Introducing OneProfile: A Unified Navigation System for Snap-on Software Tools. With one click, move between SUN Collision, SureTrack, and ALTUS Drive; fewer logins, faster workflows, and more time for repairs.
- SUN Collision Integrates with Manager SE / ShopKey Shop Management Systems. SUN Collision has integrated shop management capabilities with its award-winning collision repair software, enabling auto body shops to streamline workflows and track shop activity.
- Stop Losing Time to “No Results Found.” The new “Did You Mean” feature in 1Search Plus helps auto repair pros find the right fix faster. Now available in SUN Collision Repair Information, it instantly corrects misspelled terms, saving time, boosting accuracy, and improving shop productivity.
- OEM vs. Aftermarket Parts for Collision Repair. Learn the key differences between OEM and aftermarket parts for collision repair and discover which option is best for a customer’s vehicle.
- ADAS Calibration for Body Shops. ADAS calibration ensures vehicle safety systems work correctly after repairs. From sensors to cameras, precise calibration is essential for collision shops. With evolving tech like Lidar and AI, staying current improves repair accuracy, customer trust, and revenue.
- The Top 4 Collision Damage Types Every Driver Should Know. Front-end, rear-end, side-impact and sideswipe collisions fill today’s repair bays. Explore why they occur most often and how even sideswipes can lead to serious vehicle damage.
- From Batteries to Wiring: Preparing Your Auto Body Shop for Electric Vehicle Repairs. Electric vehicles are no longer “future challenges” – they’re everyday realities in collision repair. From high-voltage batteries and wiring to advanced materials and OEM procedures, safe and profitable EV repairs require specialized training, equipment, and continuously updated repair intelligence.
- Is Your Auto Frame Repair Process Up to Standards? Modern vehicle frames are lighter, stronger, and built to meet strict safety and fuel efficiency standards. Knowing when to repair or replace a unibody frame is essential to ensure proper vehicle safety and structural integrity.
- Advanced Car Wiring Diagrams for Auto Body Shops. Learn why accurate wiring diagrams are crucial for repairing ADAS, EVs, and other advanced vehicle systems.
- Essential Do’s & Don’ts for ADAS Sensors in Collision Repair. ADAS sensors are highly sensitive and often require recalibration after repairs. If not handled correctly, it can lead to costly mistakes and safety risks. Following best practices protects a shop’s reputation, boosts profitability, and ensures compliance with OEM standards.
- Technician Retention: The Key to Growing Your Collision Repair Business. The labor shortage is making it harder for collision repair shops to find skilled technicians. With seasoned workers retiring and fewer new hires entering the field, a strong technician retention strategy is essential for success. It all starts with smart hiring.
- Pro Tips for Ensuring ADAS Sensor Compatibility with Vehicle Wraps and Paint. Wrapping a customer’s vehicle with vinyl is not just a way to change the car’s color to a non-OEM hue. It’s a creative way to protect a vehicle’s paint or cover up any imperfections. Before wrapping any modern vehicle, there are critical considerations regarding ADAS sensors.
- Understanding Composites in Cars for Modern Repairs. Master repairs on automotive plastics and composites with expert guidance. Sun Collision supports technicians working with modern car composites.
- Do OEM Certifications Really Matter for Your Collision Repair Business? Discover why OEM certifications matter for collision repair shops and how they boost repair quality, safety and customer trust.
