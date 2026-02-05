ASE and Wrenchway to Discuss Voice of the Technician Results on Feb. 11

The free webinar will break down key insights from more than 5,500 responses to the 2026 Voice of Technician Survey, including technician job satisfaction, where shops are missing the mark, and industry trends.
Related To: 
Feb. 5, 2026
ASE/WrenchWay
National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence and Wrenchway combined logos

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence and WrenchWay are hosting the free webinar “Inside the 2026 Voice of Technician Survey — What Techs Are Really Saying” at 2 p.m. ET on Wed., Feb. 11. 

ASE and WrenchWay will provide an exclusive first look at the findings from the latest Voice of Technician Survey. The webinar will break down key insights from more than 5,500 responses to the survey across the automotive, collision repair, and diesel industries. Participants will hear what has changed, what has not, and where the biggest gaps still exist between technician expectations and shop realities. There will also be a discussion on how these insights can be used to improve recruiting, retention, and long-term workforce strategies. 

Topics include: 

  • Technician sentiment around pay, benefits, and job satisfaction 
  • What technicians value most in employers and where shops are missing the mark 
  • Differences by segment, experience level and shop type 
  • Emerging trends impacting retention and career longevity 
  • How shops, educators and industry leaders can use the data to drive real change 

For more information or to register, click here. 

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Menefee on Maximizing ROI at SEMA: A Collision Shop Owner’s Guide
Croel: Car Count Down? Market Smarter, Not Harder
Meet the MaxiHVAC AC909: Precision AC Diagnostics at Your Fingertips
Sponsored
The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here
Sponsored