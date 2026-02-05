ASE and Wrenchway to Discuss Voice of the Technician Results on Feb. 11

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence and WrenchWay are hosting the free webinar “Inside the 2026 Voice of Technician Survey — What Techs Are Really Saying” at 2 p.m. ET on Wed., Feb. 11.

ASE and WrenchWay will provide an exclusive first look at the findings from the latest Voice of Technician Survey. The webinar will break down key insights from more than 5,500 responses to the survey across the automotive, collision repair, and diesel industries. Participants will hear what has changed, what has not, and where the biggest gaps still exist between technician expectations and shop realities. There will also be a discussion on how these insights can be used to improve recruiting, retention, and long-term workforce strategies.

Topics include:

Technician sentiment around pay, benefits, and job satisfaction

What technicians value most in employers and where shops are missing the mark

Differences by segment, experience level and shop type

Emerging trends impacting retention and career longevity

How shops, educators and industry leaders can use the data to drive real change

For more information or to register, click here.