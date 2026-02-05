CCI Webinar: Why Even Good Shops Struggle with Workforce Development

The webinar on Tuesday, Feb. 10, will discuss why training stalls, how role and mentor misalignment creates friction, and how simple assessments can bring clarity to decisions.
Feb. 5, 2026
Collision Career Institute
Collision Career Institute Logo

The Collision Career Institute will hold a webinar next Tuesday, Feb. 10, on problems shops encounter when hiring.

Hiring feels harder than it should. Despite hiring capable people, performance stalls, culture feels off, and managers spend more time fixing people problems than running the business.  

Most workforce problems aren’t skill problems. They’re fit, role clarity, and culture alignment problems. CCI President Charlie Robertson will explore how hiring, coaching, and mentoring decisions improve when leaders have clear workforce intelligence — not assumptions. 

The topics include: 

  • Why training stalls even with good people 
  • How role and mentor misalignment creates friction 
  • How simple assessments bring clarity to decisions 

To register, click here.

