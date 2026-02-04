LKQ Eyes Potential Sale of Company

It's part of the company's "strategic review to maximize shareholder value." Its specialty segment is also still potentially for sale.
Feb. 4, 2026
    In a Jan. 26 press release, LKQ Corp. announced that its Board of Directors "has initiated a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value."

    As part of that review, the Board is working with advisors "to evaluate the Company’s strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the Company."

    “The Board and management continually evaluate the Company’s performance and strategic positioning as part of our responsibility to maximize shareholder returns,” said John Mendel, Chairman of the Board. “Consistent with this commitment, we have initiated a formal review of strategic alternatives to identify the best path forward to unlock value that is not reflected in our current valuation.”

    The release continues by noting the company is continuing to explore the potential sale of its Specialty segment.

    "There is no deadline or definitive timetable set for completion of this strategic review, and there can be no assurance the review will result in any transaction or other strategic outcome. LKQ does not intend to disclose or comment on developments related to this review unless further disclosure is appropriate or required by law."

    BofA Securities is LKQ's financial advisor for the review, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as its legal counsel.

