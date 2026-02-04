AASP/NJ Accepting Young Technician of the Year Nominations Through March 9

AASP/NJ’s will present its 6th annual Young Technician of the Year Award at the 49th Annual NORTHEAST 2026 Automotive Service Show, set for March 20-22 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. Nominations for deserving young technicians are due by March 9.

Two up-and-coming technicians employed at a shop or studying at a technical high school in New Jersey will receive $2,500 each in tools and equipment to help them build their toolkit toward a successful career in collision or mechanical repair. The awards are made possible thanks to a generous donation from Spark Underwriters and World Insurance Associates, according to a news release.

“Pursuing a career in this industry can be challenging, so the association does whatever we can to help young people develop their path,” said AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “It can be expensive to get started so awarding them supplies and tools can give them a headstart to a bright future. AASP/NJ is incredibly grateful to Spark Underwriters and World Insurance Associates for their generous contribution which allows us to continue our mission of support for young technicians and students in New Jersey. We are so excited to continue this worthwhile tradition at NORTHEAST for the sixth consecutive year.”

The award ceremony is set for the afternoon of Saturday, March 21, the biggest day for the NORTHEAST show, and is always noted as a highlight for attendants. In addition to the award ceremonies and recognitions, attendees can enjoy more than 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest and greatest tools and equipment, a national-level educational experience, exciting giveaways and competitions, engaging panels of industry experts discussing and debating the hottest topics and countless networking opportunities.

To nominate a rising star tech or student, click here. Submissions must be received by midnight on March 9.