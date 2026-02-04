Crash Champions Celebrates First Level 1 Tech From New Training Program

Crash Champions has launched its new Technician Training Program and recognized Chris Sandoval, a body technician from its Eagle Ranch location in New Mexico, as the first program participant to become Level 1-certified.

The new Technician Training Program was designed and developed by Crash Champions’ Collision Technology department to offer its team of I-CAR Gold Class technicians real-time access to a growing digital training catalog covering the automotive industry’s latest tools, products, and vehicle advancements at their stall.

Crash Champions also partnered with industry leaders such as 3M, Pro Spot, Car-O-Liner, and KECO to develop many of the training modules available to technicians.

“As the automotive industry continues to evolve and become increasingly complex, it’s essential that we stay ahead of the curve with the latest innovations and training programs for every member of our team,” said Matt Ebert, Crash Champions Founder and CEO. “The Technician Training Program empowers our technicians with material that’s always current, comprehensive, and easy to access.”

Through the program, Crash Champions body technicians can access more than 100 exclusive technical videos, achieve three certification levels (Level 1-Skilled, Level 2-Advanced, Level 3-Elite), and gain direct support from Crash Champions' Collision Technology team.

The program supplements Crash Champions’ growing lineup of training programs, including its body technician apprenticeship, Skills Training Education Program, and its Associate Service Advisor Program.

Sandoval, Crash Champions' first Level 1-certified technician in the program, was recognized last month by Ebert and senior leadership at the company’s Chicago headquarters.

“During my time at Crash Champions, I’ve learned that the company’s belief in ‘Championing People’ is practiced every day in ways big and small,” Sandoval said. “The program’s easily accessible resources and training have set us up for successful, long-term careers while ensuring we’re in the best position possible to help our customers with the knowledge and confidence to fulfill the trust they put in us during their time of need.”