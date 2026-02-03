CCC Selects Josh Valdez for Chief Product Officer

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. has appointed Josh Valdez as chief product officer. Valdez will lead CCC’s product strategy, design, and delivery, with responsibility for scaling AI-driven technology and innovation across the company’s platform.

Valdez is an experienced product innovator with a background in building and scaling platform-based technology businesses. He has expertise in AI, including agentic AI, with a focus on designing solutions that enable effective collaboration between people and AI to improve outcomes, efficiency, and decision-making.



“Josh brings deep experience building platform‑scale products and turning advanced technologies into solutions customers trust,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, chairman and chief executive officer of CCC Intelligent Solutions. “His ability to combine human expertise with intelligent automation will be invaluable as he leads our product organization. We’re excited to welcome him to CCC and know he’ll have a meaningful impact on how we help customers serve consumers quickly and confidently when it matters most.”

Prior to joining CCC, Valdez most recently served as senior vice president of products at Dayforce, where he led global product management with a focus on advancing AI-driven capabilities across the company’s human capital management platform. Previously, he served as vice president of platform at Workday, overseeing core platform initiatives, and joined the company through its acquisition of Pattern, the intelligent workspace startup he co-founded. Valdez spent five years in senior product, technology, and strategy roles at Google prior to that.

“What drew me to CCC is the company’s strong position, customer-centric execution, and the opportunity to evolve its proven AI capabilities to enable deeper orchestration of decisions and actions across a mission-critical ecosystem,” Valdez said. “I’m excited to join the team and deliver solutions that make a real difference in the day-to-day work of our clients and improve the recovery and repair experiences for the consumers they support.”

Valdez will join the CCC team this month.