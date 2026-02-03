Estimating Tip – All Three – Solvent Testing Replacement Parts

Replacement parts may require solvent compatibility testing prior to refinishing to ensure your products don’t react with factory coatings. Labor and materials to test, strip, and restore the substrate to a "new" condition are not included in all three estimating systems (CCC, Mitchell & Solera Qapter).

For example, the Ford F-150 upper bumper cover shown here failed solvent testing; it now requires stripping and treatment as a raw plastic part. Please consult paint manufacturer guidelines for specific testing procedures.

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.

The Database Enhancement Gateway is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.

