Massachusetts Auto Body Association Returns to its Original Name

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts has returned to its original name, the Massachusetts Auto Body Association (MABA) effective January 1, according to a news release.

The decision to return to a name that has a deep history within the Massachusetts collision repair community came from lengthy discussions by the Board of Directors and leadership teams as to how to best position the organization for the future.

About 15 years ago, MABA and other independent collision repair groups united their voices under one umbrella provided by the national organization, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers (AASP). When AASP National disbanded at the end of 2024, it opened the door for the Massachusetts association to return to the old, more recognizable name of MABA.

Executive Director Lucky Papageorg believes it's a logical move for the association now that the national organization's affiliation is gone.

“Stating that you represent the Massachusetts Auto Body Association, or MABA, basically says it all,” he said. “I found myself having to explain what AASP was when I’d visit shops I hadn’t been in before. They wouldn’t recognize the acronym...The name has always been there as our former AASP/MA logo featured the words ‘Your Massachusetts Auto Body Association,’ but returning to the old name eliminates the need for further explanation."

In 2025, the association made progress toward labor reimbursement rate reform with auto body professionals finally being granted a seat at the table in the discussion to bring reform to four decades of labor rate suppression. The year closed out with the Auto Body Labor Rate Advisory Board (ABLRAB) submitting a very favorable final report and recommendation to the state Division of Insurance and key legislators.

MABA will continue to fight for long overdue labor reimbursement rate reform and push efforts to move the Auto Damage Appraisal Licensing Board away from the Division of Insurance to the Division of Occupational Licensure to eliminate insurance industry bias.

Members of the association can expect the same valuable benefits as the association works to develop even more cost-saving opportunities for auto body shops.