In Memoriam: John Loftus, First SCRS Executive Director

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ first executive director, John Loftus, died on Wednesday, Jan. 28, according to a LinkedIn post by current Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg.

Loftus helped found the organization in 1982 and guided it for 18 years. Schulenburg said in his post that Loftus “left an untouchable legacy of advocacy for collision repairers.” He shared encouraging remarks that Loftus made at SCRS’ 25th anniversary event in 2007. Loftus said that even though the problems and challenges the industry faces are different than older days, SCRS gave a voice to professionals with a passion and pride for collision repair.



“John shared...‘the fact is you have an organization to deal with them. That’s the difference. There was nobody to deal with these things until we came along,” Schulenburg wrote on LinkedIn. “Because of John, and those that built the foundation of SCRS, all of us at SCRS enjoy the opportunity to serve this industry. Our lives are all better because of his ethics, his commitment, his passion, and his advocacy.”

Prior to the founding of SCRS, each repair facility functioned as an island with little communication with others. According to the History of SCRS, new vehicle structures, advancements in refinish materials, and a lack of industry-accepted training was causing perceptive shop owners to feel as if market dynamics were wrestling away control of their businesses. They decided to act.

Past SCRS Chairman Bill Eveland, Iva and Fred Dehn, Rochelle Wickland and past SCRS Chairman Bill Wicklund were among a group of repairers who attended a meeting in North Kansas City. An unknown speaker in a suit impressed the audience with his knowledge and wit.