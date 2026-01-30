AASP-MN's 24th Annual Race Supports Automotive Students

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota’s 24th Annual Race for Automotive Education is planned for February 23-26.

The event, which will be held at ProKart Indoor Racing in Burnsville, Minnesota, serves as the association’s primary fundraiser for its Automotive Education Fund, which provides financial resources to support automotive students, enhance automotive programs, and raise awareness of career opportunities in the automotive service industry.

Since its inception, the fund has disbursed over $350,000 directly to students enrolled in automotive programs through the association’s scholarship program and Skills USA competition.

AASP-MN members and other industry supporters will organize teams to compete in go-kart racing at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. When the final checkered flag waves, the Race for Automotive Education is expected to raise more than $15,000, which is earmarked to fund scholarships for students enrolled in ASE-accredited automotive program, collision repair or auto service, in the state of Minnesota. Scholarship awards will be announced in the spring.

For more information, visit the AASP-MN website here, or contact Linden Wicklund at 612-623-1110 or 800-852-9071.