Hertrich Collision Centers Expands with Acquisition of Bramble Body Shop

Hertrich Collision Centers has acquired Bramble Body Shop in Easton, Maryland, marking the company’s 15th collision repair center location. Founded in 1986, Bramble Body Shop is a second-generation family business led by D’Arcy Bramble, Jr. and Donna Marie Bramble.

As consolidation accelerates across the collision repair industry, Hertrich Collision Centers has centered its growth strategy on long-term partnerships, cultural continuity, and employee opportunity rather than rapid scale or short-term exits.

“Collision repair is a people business,” said Fred Hertrich IV. “Growth only works when it protects culture, preserves leadership, and creates opportunity for the teams who built these businesses.”

Hertrich Collision Centers is not private-equity backed and does not operate with a defined exit horizon. The company has grown by partnering with family-owned and independently operated collision centers whose owners are focused on long-term stability for their employees, customers, and communities.

Operating across Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, Hertrich Collision Centers approach acquisitions as partnerships rather than replacements. Existing leadership and staff are retained and supported with expanded operational resources, insurer relationships, and career development pathways while maintaining each location’s local identity.

“We look for businesses where owners care deeply about their teams and want to see them succeed beyond what a single location can offer,” said Harry Phillips, who leads growth initiatives for Hertrich Collision Centers. “Being part of a larger organization should feel like opportunity, not loss of identity.”

Hertrich Collision Centers maintains disciplined operational performance standards and insurer partnerships, while prioritizing internal development for technicians, managers, and future leaders. The organization views its role as a long-term steward of established collision repair businesses.

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships remains Delmarva’s leading dealer group, representing 18 manufacturers across 24 dealerships and multiple collision repair centers in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.