ASE Education Foundation Revamps Website for Students, Schools, and Industry Partners

The ASE Education Foundation has updated its website with a new design, user-friendly functionality, and more comprehensive information for students, schools, and industry partners.

The new website features three main categories. The section for students has links to information about schools, career opportunities, and the benefits of ASE Certification. Available scholarship opportunities are listed with instructions to help students get started with their careers. There is also an area for students to share their own success stories.

“The new Foundation website was designed to provide a wealth of resources that help develop, connect and create opportunities for students, schools and local businesses,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Throughout the development phase, we kept in mind the need to address the technician shortage, so we included detailed information to help students learn about available scholarships, career opportunities and the benefits of ASE Certification as well as ways industry stakeholders can partner with ASE and connect with schools in their local areas.”

A section for schools and instructors covers the benefits and process of accreditation, and has details about the annual ASE Instructor Conference. It also includes contact information for ASE field managers and a new interactive field manager map, where individuals can click on any state to find the ASE field managers for that state.

For industry partners, there are resources to help businesses connect and partner with schools, students, and the ASE Education Foundation. There is a comprehensive list of industry partners who generously support the Foundation’s mission.

“The ASE Education Foundation impacts more than 100,000 students across 1,800+ ASE accredited programs, bridging the gap between education and the transportation industry and providing a certification pathway for students to enter the industry and build rewarding careers,” Coley said. “In developing this website, we wanted to provide a greater depth of information for all stakeholders in an easy-to-find, attractive format, so we sought their input to ensure we included valuable content reflecting the needs of all interested parties.”

To view the new ASE Education Foundation website, click here.