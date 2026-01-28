Building Careers in Collision Repair: Crash Champions on National TV

Crash Champions continued its mission to showcase the skilled trades and influence the conversation about careers in the collision repair industry with an appearance on Fox & Friends on Wed., Jan. 28.

The four-minute segment was filmed on-site at Crash Champions’ Schaumburg Wise repair center in Chicago, according to a news release. The conversation, led by Fox & Friends weekday host Steve Doocy, featured interviews with Founder and CEO Matt Ebert, Chief Marketing Officer Daniel Briones, alongside members of the company’s Skills Training and Education (STEP) apprenticeship platform and Service Advisor training program.

“Showcasing Crash Champions on Fox and Friends is truly a platform for us to share how this industry opens doors and provides anyone willing to invest in themselves the opportunity to build a rewarding career with limitless potential,” Ebert said. “We were thrilled to welcome Fox and Mr. Doocy to our Chicago market to meet with our team and see first-hand the Crash Champions culture. We hope this segment shines a light on the industry and inspires people who never considered a career in collision repair about what is possible here.”

During the story, Doocy explored Ebert’s founding of Crash Champions and his commitment to building a culture that promotes opportunities for team members to not only find a job butthrive in the industry by expanding their skillsets.

The story went on to speak with active members of the STEP and Associate Service Advisor program and featured Vice President of Training and Technology Dustin Harrier about the organization’s investment into professional development programs.

The Fox & Friends feature also reflects broader shifts in public opinion. A 2025 Gallup poll found that only 35% of Americans consider a college education “very important,” down sharply from 75% in 2010. Additionally, a 2024 Pew Research study reported that only 22% of U.S. adults believe a college degree is worth the cost when student loans are required.

Crash Champions continues to expand its team by prioritizing training, mentorship, and career mobility within the skilled trades. For more information about apprenticeship opportunities through the STEP program, click here.

To view a clip of the Fox and Friends segment, click here.