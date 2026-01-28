NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show Reveals More Speakers and Hotels Info

AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show released more information on its educational sessions and discounted hotel rates, according to a news release.

Kyle Bradshaw of K&M Collision, will make his debut presentation at NORTHEAST, is excited to share his expertise through his seminar “Excellence Wins: Redefining Customer Experience in Collision Repair. Inspired by the book “Excellence Wins” by Ritz-Carlton founder Horst Schulze, Bradshaw will share tales from Schulze’s Ritz-Carlton experience as well as his own successes to get people to think a bit outside the box when it comes to dealing with customers.

“It involves implementing a sense of hospitality to the collision repair experience to really separate ourselves from the competition,” Bradshaw said. “This is key not only from a branding standpoint, but when a customer has a really great experience, they will tell everyone about it.”

Other sessions include “P-Pages For Running Your Business Like a Boss” presented by Rachel James of Torque Financial Group and Sean Preston of Coverall Law. They will share their respective financial and legal expertise to show shops how to develop a playbook to run their business. “Unlocking Repairability,” presented by KECO Body Repair Products, will address modern glue pull repair techniques.

Attendees can also expect presentations from Josh McFarlin of AirPro Diagnostics, Mike Anderson of Collision Advice, AASP/NJ Collision Chairman Jerry McNee, John Niechwiadowicz of QLC, Inc., and many others who will address what’s new with OEMs, ADAS updates, consumer rights, AI in the industry and other industry issues.

AASP/NJ has discounted show rates at several leading area hotels for attendees during NORTHEAST weekend, including Harmony Suites Secaucus Meadowlands, Courtyard Secaucus Meadowlands, Hyatt Place and Residence Inn. The hotels are all within walking distance from the Meadowlands Expo Center. For more information on hotel registration, click here.

“Excitement is building for the ultimate industry experience at NORTHEAST 2026!” said AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “NORTHEAST has everything today’s repairer could dream of inside one legendary event. Attendees will find top-tier collision repair and mechanical education, acclaimed presenters, grand giveaways, friendly competition, top of the line equipment and more! The only way to grow is by learning from the best – and NORTHEAST has the best information, resources and presenters available. So be sure to make your travel plans now!”