Apex by BendPak Expands Lineup with Lifts, Tire Changers, and Wheel Balancers

Apex by BendPak expanded its product lineup beyond garage and trailer ramps to include affordable, professional-grade two-post lifts, tire changers, wheel balancers and accessories. The new equipment is designed for daily shop use that technicians, tuners and DIYers need, backed by BendPak service and support, according to a news release.

New products include the AL9LC and AL10C two-post lifts, AT26 and AT26A swing-arm tire changers, and AB24M and AB28 manual wheel balancers. Optional wheel service productivity accessories and various lift adapters are also available.

“Our new Apex lineup is designed for customers who want well-built lifts and wheel service equipment they can rely on to get the job done,” said Tyler Rex, BendPak senior director of marketing. “They don’t necessarily need – and definitely don’t want to pay for – all the bells and whistles.”

Two-Post Lifts Blend Performance, Safety and Versatility