Quality Collision Group Selects PPG as Sole Supplier of Refinish Coatings

PPG has been named sole supplier of automotive refinish coatings for Quality Collision Group’s more than 95 collision repair centers across 13 states, according to a news release. In addition to its premium coatings, PPG will provide digital tools, technical expertise, and specialized training to help Quality Collision Group improve productivity and efficiency in its shops.

“We are pleased to provide all of Quality Collision Group’s locations with tools to help the company deliver higher levels of productivity, improving the process from the time a vehicle enters the body shop until it leaves,” said Rodolfo Ramirez, PPG vice president, Automotive Refinish, Americas. “Through a combination of industry-leading digital solutions, liquid paint and allied products, we are confident we can help Quality Collision Group service more vehicles at a higher level of quality than ever before.”

Support will be delivered through a suite of solutions, including:

PPG Envirobase High Performance premium paint system, providing durability and color accuracy, matching original equipment manufacturer finishes with precision.

Advanced digital technologies, including the PPG VisualizId digital color matching tool, PPG MoonWalk automated mixing system, PPG DigiMatch spectrophotometer and PPG Linq color software.

Allied solutions, expanding service capabilities across the entire repair process, from initial body repair through refinishing and final detailing, to help shops achieve quality results at every stage.

Professional consulting services, featuring the PPG Collision Services analytics tool that enables repair centers to increase paint and material profitability and improve overall repair quality and operational performance.

“This announcement reflects the companies’ shared focus on innovation, performance and sustainable growth in the automotive refinish industry,” Ramirez said.