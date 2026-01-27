Snap-on Total Shop Solutions to Showcase Array of Tools at NADA

Snap-on Total Shop Solutions will showcase a variety of products at the 2026 National Automobile Dealers Association Show, held from Feb. 3-6 in Las Vegas. Products will include brands John Bean, Car-O-Liner, Challenger Lifts, and Pro-Cut will be available for demonstrations at the Las Vegas Convention Center, according to a news release.

“We are proud to lead the industry with advanced, high-performance automotive repair solutions, and we look forward to highlighting the latest Snap-on TSS innovations at NADA,” said Mariana Montovaneli, director of marketing for Snap-on Equipment. “Snap-on TSS team members work hand in hand with customers to help ensure our products support their business goals and we invite all NADA attendees to experience these advanced solutions firsthand.”

At the Snap-on TSS booth, 8139N, the award-winning John Bean Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool, V4400 Commander aligner, and Snap-on Build-A-Bay tool storage will be showcased. The Challenger Lifts EW 10/12K wide inground lift and the award-winning Pro-Cut X19 cordless rotor matching system brake lathe will be in action as well.

At the Ford booth, 3462W, attendees can examine Challenger Lifts 10K two-post adjustable lift with the new galvanized arm option, the BT3300 lift table, and the Pro-Cut X1 truck lathe.

At the Toyota booth, 4763W, the Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool and the Snap-on Build-A-Bay tool storage will be on display.

The Car-O-Liner Car-O-Tronic electronic measuring system will be highlighted at the Stellantis booth, 2663W, along with the John Bean V4400 aligner, the Challenger Lifts CL12 series 12K heavy-duty two-post adjustable lift and mobile columns, and two high-performing Pro-Cut brake lathes: the X15 on-car brake lathe and the B17 bench lathe. In addition, the Snap-on Build-A-Bay tool storage will also be on display at the Stellantis booth.