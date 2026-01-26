PSE Group Expands U.S. Presence with Acquisition of Color Systems

PSE Group, a provider of automotive refinish and specialty coatings solutions, has acquired Color Systems, a provider of high-quality automotive refinish and ancillary products.

The acquisition continues PSE Group’s expansion efforts in the U.S., increasing its presence to 77 locations across 17 states. PSE Group expands its footprint in the automotive refinish segment and creates new opportunities in specialty coatings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Color Systems into the PSE Group family of companies. This acquisition represents our commitment to strategic growth and partnerships that further enhance our offerings and expands our service geography.” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE Group.

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Warwick, Rhode Island, Color Systems has established a strong presence throughout the Greater New England region. Its products and technical expertise have fostered long-standing customer partnerships and continual growth. The company’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction supports PSE Group’s mission to be the leading coatings solutions provider in the U.S.

“Partnering with PSE Group opens many new and exciting opportunities for Color Systems,” said Steven Choiniere, president of Color Systems. “Since I acquired the company from my father 30 years ago, I have been looking for ways to enhance our service to customers by providing additional tools and resources. PSE Group is the perfect partner for this, thanks to their sophisticated distribution system and strong reputation in the industry.”