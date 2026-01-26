Positivity Summit Evolves on Feb. 6

Elite Body Shop Solutions Founder Dave Luehr and BodyShop Booster CEO Ryan Taylor confirmed the return of the 7th Annual Positivity Summit on Friday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m-4 p.m. CT.

This year’s theme, “Evolve: The Power of Positive Disruption”, brings together more than 40 experts and three world-class keynote speakers to help collision repair professionals rise above today’s toughest challenges. Many shops today are experiencing lower car counts and slower traffic, leaving owners frustrated or uncertain about the path forward. The 2026 Positivity Summit will help repairers see this season as an opportunity to sharpen their leadership, strengthen their systems, and rediscover their purpose.

“Disruption doesn’t have to mean disaster,” says Dave Luehr. “For those willing to evolve, it means opportunity. When car counts dip, that’s the moment to get strategic—to refine your processes, elevate your customer experience, and build a culture that thrives no matter what the market does.”

The free, virtual event invites shop owners, managers, and industry leaders to reimagine how they do business and find new ways to create opportunities in a changing market. Register for the free event here.

2026 Keynote Speakers

Bo Eason, former NFL player, bestselling author, and leadership coach: Eason is on a mission to help people become the best in the world at what they do. In his bestselling book There’s No Plan B for Your A-Game, Bo shares how greatness begins when you remove the safety net and commit fully.

Mike Jones, president of Discover Leadership Training: Jones has spent more than 30 years helping people become better versions of themselves. His transformative message, “real growth begins when you choose to lead from within”, continues to inspire shop leaders worldwide.

Mike Anderson, founder of Collision Advice: One of the most trusted voices in the collision industry, Anderson is a former multi-shop owner, ASE Master–certified professional, and data-driven coach known for his practical expertise, humor, and deep industry insight.

What Attendees Will Learn

Throughout the Summit, participants will gain actionable takeaways they can implement immediately:

Turn slow car counts into strategic opportunities for reinvention.

Build systems that thrive in both high- and low-volume cycles.

Use AI, EV, ADAS, and OEM advancements to future-proof their business.

Develop engaged teams through servant leadership and culture.

Differentiate and grow—even when competitors are standing still.

“The future belongs to those who can evolve quickly,” Taylor said. “It’s not about waiting for business to pick back up — it’s about creating momentum now. Positive disruption starts when you question the old ways, try new approaches, and lead with optimism.”