SCRS and CCA Announce First Integrated Membership Model

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists and the Carolinas Collision Association have partnered on an integrated membership model that unifies local and national association participation into a single, streamlined membership experience.

Beginning January 2026, existing and future members of the Carolinas Collision Association will additionally receive membership in SCRS. This removes barriers that have traditionally existed between local participation and national involvement.

The initiative is designed to provide collision repair professionals with the full benefits of strong local representation combined with national level advocacy, resources, and support, without requiring separate memberships.

“This collaboration is about unity and alignment,” said Kyle Bradshaw, president of the Carolinas Collision Association. “We feel confident that our members gain the most value when we can leverage the strengths of our local community and voice, with the scope and resources of our national counterparts. By bringing SCRS membership into CCA, we’re strengthening the collective voice of repairers and ensuring our members have access to the innovation, programs, education, and advocacy they need to succeed.”

By aligning efforts, the organizations aim to make it easier for repairers to engage more fully at every level of the industry. Through this partnership, all CCA members will now have access to the full suite of SCRS programs and resources, including:

National advocacy and representation on issues impacting collision repairers

Healthcare and retirement solutions designed for independent businesses

Employee support programs that help shops attract and retain skilled professionals

Ongoing industry intelligence, with daily news and regular delivery of technical insights and estimating guidance

National caliber education and training, including a library of educational opportunities and consumer and employee focused video content

“This initiative strengthens the value we are delivering to our members,” said Kaitlyn George, executive director of the Carolinas Collision Association. “It was clear to me as the CCA board discussed how the proposal would serve our members interests, how unified we were in approving a program that would enhance our ability to serve shops of all sizes. This isn’t about supporting associations, but more about how associations can collaborate to support the market they serve.”

SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg emphasized the significance of the partnership and leadership demonstrated by CCA in advancing a more connected association model.

“Our relationships with state and regional affiliates are incredibly important to SCRS,” he said. “The Affiliate structure is essential to deliver meaningful value to repair facilities in their home state. I’ve often told repair audiences that if they could only be a part of one group, it should be their local association. But this structure allows for strong local connections to be further bolstered by the national resources and broader connection to the community that exists within our Society.”

Both organizations view this integrated membership as a step forward in strengthening the collision repair industry through collaboration, alignment, and shared purpose. It helps ensure repairers have access to the tools, education, and advocacy they need to operate successful and sustainable businesses.