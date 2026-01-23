ASE Reveals New Officers and Board of Directors Members

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence welcomes new officers and board members for the upcoming year.
The Board of Directors chair is John Wolf, president at Snap-on Business Solutions. Tom Palermo, general manager at Preferred Automotive Specialists, is vice chair. John Hanighen, president and CEO at Cloyes Manufacturing, and Gary Uyematsu, national technical training manager at BMW of North America, are serving as treasurer and secretary respectively. Last year’s chair, Jason Rainey, vice president at NAPA AutoCare/AAA, is now serving as past chair.
Six new governors are serving on the ASE Board of Governors:
- Aaron Charbonneau of General Motors
- Chris Charton of Toyota, Brent Franks of North Texas Automotive Dealers Association
- Mike McSorley of Goodyear
- Gerry Mead of TravelCenters of America
- Jake Sorenson of McNeil’s Auto Repair.
Six individuals have transitioned from the board after completing their board terms:
- Karen Allison of Breeden Dodge Chrysler Jeep
- Stacy Balzer of Ford, Tej Gill of Pohanka Lexus
- Elisha Huddleston of General Motors
- Rebecca Mahan of Clarience Technologies
- Mike Mallet of Freightliner.
“On behalf of the ASE team, I look forward to collaborating closely with the new officers and board members whose knowledge and experience will be invaluable to ASE,” said Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO. “Together, we will continue to reinforce ASE’s leadership in the transportation industry and explore new ways to best serve technicians, service providers and vehicle owners.”