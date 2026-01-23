ASE Reveals New Officers and Board of Directors Members

Six new governors are serving on the ASE Board of Governors:

Aaron Charbonneau of General Motors

Chris Charton of Toyota, Brent Franks of North Texas Automotive Dealers Association

Mike McSorley of Goodyear

Gerry Mead of TravelCenters of America

Jake Sorenson of McNeil’s Auto Repair.

Six individuals have transitioned from the board after completing their board terms:

Karen Allison of Breeden Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Stacy Balzer of Ford, Tej Gill of Pohanka Lexus

Elisha Huddleston of General Motors

Rebecca Mahan of Clarience Technologies

Mike Mallet of Freightliner.

“On behalf of the ASE team, I look forward to collaborating closely with the new officers and board members whose knowledge and experience will be invaluable to ASE,” said Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO. “Together, we will continue to reinforce ASE’s leadership in the transportation industry and explore new ways to best serve technicians, service providers and vehicle owners.”