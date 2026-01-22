Abra Cloquet Collects Clothes for United Way

Abra Cloquet, owned by the KLST Group, hosted its third annual winter clothing drive this past holiday season, demonstrating its commitment to serving the local community. The initiative exceeded expectations of collecting 200 winter clothing items with a final total of 296.

All donated items were provided to United Way of Carlton and Pine County in Minnesota, which helps support individuals and families in need throughout the region during the winter months. The drive ran from Nov. 1 through Dec. 19 and was made possible through the generosity of the Cloquet community, along with additional contributions from fellow KLST Abra locations across Minnesota.

“This drive is something our Cloquet team truly pours their hearts into every year,” said Kedrick Johnson, owner, KLST Group. “Seeing the community come together to exceed our goal for the third year in a row is incredibly meaningful. Our team is passionate about giving back, and this effort reflects the care and pride they take in supporting the people who live and work around them.”

The Cloquet shop’s ongoing dedication to service continues to set an example across the organization.

“The KLST Group consistently goes above and beyond when it comes to community involvement,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “Their leadership and commitment to initiatives like this winter clothing drive truly reflect Abra’s values. We’re proud of the impact they’re making locally and the compassion they show year after year.”