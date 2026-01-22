House Hearing Debates Autonomous Vehicles and Data Access Issues

The U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade held a hearing titled “Examining Legislative Options to Strengthen Motor Vehicle Safety, Ensure Consumer Choice and Cement U.S. Automotive Leadership” on January 13. The hearing focused on 16 proposed bills and discussion of drafts from committee members regarding automotive manufacturing, regulations, safety, and innovation.

Witnesses included:

Hilary Cain, senior vice president, Alliance for Automotive Innovation

Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association

Finch Fulton, government affairs advisor, K&L Gates

Michael Brooks, executive director, Center for Auto Safety

The bipartisan discussion draft of Representative Bob Latta’s, R-Ohio-5, “Safely Ensuring Lives Future Deployment and Research In Vehicle Evolution Act of 2026” (SELF DRIVE Act) was discussed during the hearing. The bill focuses primarily on high-level safety frameworks, definitions, and requirements for automated driving systems (ADS) at SAE levels 3-5. The Self Drive Act would require manufacturers to develop a comprehensive “safety case” that includes detailed description of hardware and software, operational design domain, performance in normal driving and crash avoidance, handling of vulnerable road users (e.g., pedestrians and cyclists), and more.

The safety case must also detail the capabilities of the suite of sensors included in the automated driving systems. Additionally, the bill also proposes establishing a National Automated Vehicle Safety Data Repository that would mandate manufacturers to submit detailed reports on serious crashes known as “covered crashes” and quarterly mileage reports with ADS engaged.

ASA Chairman Dan Stander was encouraged by the discussion on safety standards for autonomous vehicles but would like the Committee to consider the importance of including in any AV bill the requirement of vehicle safety inspections.

“Periodic motor vehicle inspections protect the motoring public,” he said. “Numerous studies, in those states that have vehicle safety inspections, provide data demonstrating less accidents, injuries and deaths than in states without safety inspection programs. With the number of sensors in these high-tech vehicles, inspections are critical to ensure proper calibrations. In addition, if a vehicle has been in an accident, it is important that a third-party inspects the vehicle prior to re-sale to keep roadways safe.”

H.R. 1566, the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR Act) was also addressed at the hearing, with support and opposition from both sides of the aisle. The Alliance For Automotive Innovation proposed a legislative framework for the “SAFE Repair Act” that encourages vehicle safety by promoting inspection programs while also offering parts choice with transparency.

“The legislation does not limit repair access or favor franchise dealers over independent repair shops,” Cain said. “Independent repairers retain full access to the information needed to diagnose and repair vehicles. The proposal preserves competition while strengthening consumer data protections and reinforcing safety standards.”