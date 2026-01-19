Repairify and Opus IVS to Combine Diagnostics Businesses

“Diagnostics and calibrations are becoming central to every repair,” said Srisu Subrahmanyam, CEO of Repairify. “By bringing together asTech’s remote service excellence, Opus IVS’s advanced hardware engineering and software platform capabilities, and BlueDriver’s broad mechanical repair presence, we can innovate faster and deliver more value to our repairer customers.

“Following the close of the transaction, our talented, collective diagnostics leadership teams will remain intact, with Brian Herron as the CEO of the diagnostics business comprised of asTech, Opus IVS, and BlueDriver.”

“AsTech and Opus IVS share a vision for helping diagnose, calibrate, and repair the most complex vehicles,” Herron added. “Together, we are beginning the next chapter of innovation and the future of vehicle repair. Our North Star has been and will remain our commitment to enabling our repair customers to grow their business by delivering services and diagnostic technology so they can take on the most complex vehicle repairs. This combination will accelerate our ability to deliver solutions to the repairers, while still maintaining the focus and expertise that our collective customers have come to expect.”

The news release notes that asTech, Opus IVS, and BlueDriver will remain distinct brands within the combined diagnostics organization and will continue to support their current products and customers. Over time, the businesses plan to integrate capabilities, deliver innovations that expand its customers’ diagnostic capabilities, increase access to technology, and streamline workflows for the industry.

The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.