Fix Network and TGR Haas F1 Team Partner for Formula 1 Season

Fix Network operates one of the world’s largest and most diverse networks in collision, glass, mechanical, and restoration services. Across every brand and service line, thousands of skilled professionals uphold a consistent approach to quality and dependability. These same values underpin elite motorsports, where precision, process, and teamwork define success.

As the VF‑26 makes its debut, Fix Network branding will appear on the car and on team apparel, including that of drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman. For Fix Network’s franchisees and teams, the association offers a global stage that reflects the pride, professionalism, and skilled approach they bring to customers every day.