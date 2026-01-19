Fix Network and TGR Haas F1 Team Partner for Formula 1 Season

Fix Network has formed a new multiyear partnership with the TGR Haas F1 Team ahead of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, according to a news release. The collaboration reflects a natural alignment in the principles that guide both organizations: disciplined preparation, uncompromising standards, and a belief that performance is built by people who take pride in their work.
Fix Network operates one of the world’s largest and most diverse networks in collision, glass, mechanical, and restoration services. Across every brand and service line, thousands of skilled professionals uphold a consistent approach to quality and dependability. These same values underpin elite motorsports, where precision, process, and teamwork define success.
As the VF‑26 makes its debut, Fix Network branding will appear on the car and on team apparel, including that of drivers Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman. For Fix Network’s franchisees and teams, the association offers a global stage that reflects the pride, professionalism, and skilled approach they bring to customers every day.
“Fix Network brings a strong operational mindset and a commitment to high standards that align naturally with our team,” said Ayao Komatsu, principal of TGR Haas F1 Team. “Their focus on quality and continuous improvement mirrors the principles that guide our work in Formula 1. We are pleased to welcome them with the 2026 season.”
For Fix Network, this alliance reinforces its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and consistent execution across its family of brands. For the TGR Haas F1 Team, it brings a global organization known for reliability, craftsmanship, and the strength of locally owned expertise.
“Our network is built on people who take pride in doing things right – every repair, every service, every day,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “That pride drives the standards and reliability our customers and communities count on. It’s the same commitment to precision and performance we see in the TGR Haas F1 Team, making this collaboration a natural fit and giving Fix Network a global stage to champion the principles we live by.”
Throughout the 2026 season, Fix Network and the TGR Haas F1 Team will highlight shared values and celebrate key milestones with fans, partners, and the Fix Network community.