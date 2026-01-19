AASPI Annual Convention Focuses on Strengthening the Repair Process

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois will host its 2026 Annual Convention on Saturday, March 7, at the Moraine Valley Community College Conference Center in Palos Hills, Illinois. The one-day event brings together Illinois collision repair professionals for advanced technical training, management strategy, and leadership development focused on safer repairs and stronger business operations.

The convention will feature role-specific morning and afternoon education tracks, according to a news release. Attendees can tailor their experience to their responsibilities within the shop — from technicians and estimators to owners and managers.

“This year’s convention is about strengthening every part of the repair process — technical excellence, operational accountability, and leadership,” said AASPI leadership. “As vehicles and repair standards continue to evolve, shops need both hands-on knowledge and strong management systems to succeed.”

Distinguished Speaker Lineup Addresses the Industry’s Most Pressing Challenges

Attendees will hear from a nationally recognized lineup of experts addressing insurance practices, repair quality, financial strategy, and shop growth:

Jay Feinman, a national authority on insurance practices and consumer rights, will share insights from his book “Delay, Deny, Defend,” equipping repairers with the knowledge needed to navigate insurer tactics and protect both their businesses and their customers. As a special conference bonus, the first 100 tickets sold will receive a signed copy of the book, and Feinman will be in attendance for attendee engagement.

Sean G. Preston of Coverall Law will present “The 3 Daily Shop Mistakes That Allow Insurer Abuse,” outlining how weak documentation and unclear pricing expose shops to unnecessary risk. Preston will provide proven legal tools to help reclaim control.

Mike Anderson of Collision Advice will lead a panel discussion bringing together consumer advocates, policymakers, and repair professionals to examine how consumer protection directly drives proper repairs and fair compensation across the industry.

Mark Olson, a national educator and expert witness, will explore proper repair methodology and collision forensics, ensuring attendees are equipped to deliver safe, defensible, and high-quality repairs every time.

Mikki Woods, host of the Body Bangin’ Podcast, will share marketing strategies specifically designed for collision repair businesses to increase visibility, customer trust, and profitability.

Ben Stephens of Matthews Auto Supplies will provide real-world estimating and repair-planning strategies, while Tim Morgan of 2nd Chance Projects will address equipment costs and vendor support considerations.

Bill Park of CrunchIt Financial will break down how top-performing collision repair owners build durable financial systems through clear structure, accurate numbers, and smart tax strategies. Learn what it takes to build a shop that scales, protects your margins, and can run with or without you.

Scott Madura of Great Point Capital will guide attendees through strategies to mitigate taxes when selling a business or real estate, helping owners preserve value and plan confidently for the future.

The event runs from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Moraine Valley Community College Conference Center located at 9000 W. College Parkway, Building M, Palos Hills, Illinois. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.