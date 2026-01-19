Hertrich Opens New Collision Center in Middletown

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships is expanding its collision repair presence in Delaware with the opening of Hertrich Collision Center of Middletown, according to a news release.

Located at 353 Autopark Drive, Hertrich Collision Center of Middletown provides customers in Middletown and nearby communities with access to Hertrich’s trusted repair standards. The new facility has a skilled team of collision repair professionals focused on precision craftsmanship, attentive customer care, and efficient turnaround times.

“The opening of Hertrich Collision Center of Middletown reflects our ongoing dedication to providing high-quality collision repair throughout Delmarva,” said Fred Hertrich IV. “With this new facility, we’re expanding our capacity to deliver reliable repairs while leveraging the technology, resources, and experienced team members our customers have come to trust.”

As part of Hertrich’s expanding network of collision centers, the Middletown location features advanced repair equipment and modern technology designed to support accurate repairs and consistent results. The center works directly with all insurance providers and accommodates both insurance-related and customer-pay repairs.

The shop offers a full range of services including complimentary estimates, paintless dent repair, glass replacement, insurance claim support, towing coordination, vehicle replacement incentives, and rental car assistance. Repairs are completed by I-CAR and manufacturer-certified technicians. Repairs are backed by a lifetime warranty, offering added confidence long after the work is complete.

“Being involved in an accident can be overwhelming,” Hertrich said. “That’s why our knowledgeable team works hand in hand with both our customers and their insurance companies to simplify every step of the repair process. Drivers always have the freedom to choose where their vehicle is repaired, and we’re proud to be a trusted, local choice for the Middletown community.”

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships operates 24 dealerships and maintains multiple collision centers across Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. The organization carries 18 manufacturers and offers a full range of sales, service, parts, accessories, and collision repair services.