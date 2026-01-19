Consolidation Coach Expands Expertise with Industry Veteran Traweek Dickson Jr.

Consolidation Coach, a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing exclusively in the auto collision repair industry, has added Traweek Dickson Jr., formerly head of mergers and acquisitions at Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, to the team.

Dickson brings deep, firsthand experience from one of the most active consolidators in the collision repair industry, where he has worked on over 100 transactions. At Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, he played a key role in driving the company’s strategic growth through numerous successful acquisitions nationwide.

“Traweek’s experience on the buyer side at a top-performing MSO gives him a unique and highly valuable perspective,” said Laura Gay of Consolidation Coach. “He understands what sophisticated buyers are looking for, how deals truly get done, and what it takes to maximize value for owners. His addition significantly enhances our ability to guide clients through successful transactions.”

At Consolidation Coach, Dickson will work closely with independent shop owners, MSOs, and strategic buyers, helping clients navigate every stage of the M&A process from preparation and valuation to negotiations and closing. His operational and acquisition experience further reinforces the firm’s reputation as the premier advisory partner in the collision repair space.

“I’m excited to join Consolidation Coach and help shop owners make informed, strategic decisions about their businesses,” Dickson said. “Having been on the acquisition side, I understand both the opportunities and the challenges sellers face. Consolidation Coach is uniquely positioned to serve this industry with integrity, insight, and unmatched specialization.”

Consolidation Coach continues to expand its team with industry-tested professionals as demand increases for expert guidance amid ongoing consolidation in the collision repair market.