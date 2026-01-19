Axalta Wins Business Intelligence Group Innovation Award for Refinish

Axalta’s Spies Hecker Permahyd Hi-TEC 8260 Premium Waterborne Clearcoat won a Business Intelligence Group Innovation Awards for product innovation in the refinish category. It was one of six awards Axalta won at the annual business awards program, which recognizes organizations, products, and people that bring new ideas to life in innovative ways.

The awards recognize Axalta's commitment to developing coatings solutions that address critical industry challenges in sustainability, productivity, and safety.

“We are grateful for this unprecedented recognition of six product innovations from the Business Intelligence Group, which is testament to Axalta's unwavering commitment to help solve real-world problems for our customers,” said Robert K. Roop, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief technology officer at Axalta. “These six awards reflect the extraordinary work of our teams who continuously push the boundaries of what's possible in science to provide solutions that deliver value to our customers worldwide.”

Spies Hecker Permahyd Hi-TEC 8260 Premium Waterborne Clearcoat is Axalta’s most advanced waterborne clearcoat. It reduces solvent emissions by more than 65%, has low odor, and eliminates application defects that detract from the appearance and aesthetics of the repair paint system.

The full list of winners and more information about the BIG Innovation awards can be found here.