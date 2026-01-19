CIECA Webinar: Patrick Sullivan Discusses Insurance Trends on Feb. 5

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association will host the webinar “Navigating the Sea of Insurance Trends in 2026” on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. ET.

The one-hour live broadcast will feature Patrick Sullivan, the editor of Auto Insurance Report, published by Risk Information. Sullivan will discuss the insurance trends driving the market this year.

“After several tumultuous years, auto insurers returned to profitability in 2025,” Sullivan said. “They enter 2026 optimistic about the market and eyeing growth. Yet challenges, as they always do, remain.”

During the free webinar, Sullivan will address a wide range of topics including increased vehicle complexity, consumer behavior, and how these trends impact shops, OEMs, and carriers.

Sullivan began his insurance industry career at Risk Information in 2007 as a journalist and analyst, before leaving in 2017 to work at insuretech Carpe Data and later at AAIS, a not-for-profit insurance advisory organization. He returned to Risk Information as conference co-chairman and senior editor in 2021 and remains in demand as a speaker to insurance industry groups and leading insurance companies nationwide.

To register, click here.