Auto Care Association President Advocates for REPAIR Act

“Today’s vehicles are computers on wheels,” Hanvey said. “When vehicle owners and independent repairers are locked out of that data, repairs are delayed, costs increase, and safety can be compromised.”

Key points were hit in the testimony, such as how a growing number of independent shops are unable to perform basic repairs, like battery replacements or windshield wiper changes, are becoming locked behind dealer-only codes. This forces drivers back onto the road and into franchised dealerships, where repair costs are, on average, 36% higher, and wait times significantly longer.

Hanvey also highlighted how independent auto shops are critical for local communities. Independent shops perform more than 70% of out-of-warranty repairs nationwide, in addition to playing a huge role in local economies, workforce development, and vehicle uptime for working families and commercial fleets.

In his testimony, Hanvey pushed for the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act (H.R. 1566) to be included in the safety title of the upcoming Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act.

“The REPAIR Act is pro-consumer, pro-safety, and pro-competition,” Hanvey said. “It simply ensures that vehicle owners can access the repair and maintenance data necessary to keep their vehicles safe and on the road — just as they always have.”