AkzoNobel and McLaren Extend Racing Partnership

AkzoNobel and the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team have extended their highly successful long-running partnership, which includes expanding into the world of endurance racing, according to a news release.

In addition to continuing as the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team’s exclusive Official Partner: Coatings Solutions, AkzoNobel is one of the first partners to join the McLaren United Autosports WEC Hypercar Team ahead of its entry into next year’s FIA World Endurance Championship.

The two parties first teamed up in 2008 and share a commitment to outstanding performance and pioneering innovation, which culminated last year in the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team winning both the F1 Drivers and Constructors titles.

“We’re incredibly excited to continue and extend our collaboration with such a long-standing and valued partner,” said Patrick Bourguignon, director of AkzoNobel’s automotive and specialty coatings business. “Our search for better never stops, so we’ll carry on working together to push boundaries and explore new possibilities in the areas of sustainability, technological innovation and product development.”

Matt Dennington, co-chief commercial officer, McLaren Racing, said its important to have partners that share their passion for performance and innovation.

“AkzoNobel has been a trusted partner for McLaren for nearly two decades and we’re excited to take that collaboration to the next level,” he said.

The FIA World Endurance Championship is a global sports car racing series focused on long-distance events that test reliability, strategy and team performance. The Hypercar category is the top class in WEC and was introduced in 2021.

The WEC Championship includes the famous Le Mans 24-hour race, which was won by the McLaren Racing team on its debut in the event back in 1995.

This year’s McLaren Mastercard F1 car is due to launch on February 9. Testing for the new F1 season is scheduled to start in Bahrain on February 12 and the first Grand Prix is scheduled in Australia on March 8.