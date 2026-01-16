Collision Engineering Career Alliance Selects Mary Mahoney for President

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance appointed industry veteran Mary Mahoney as president of the nonprofit organization. Mahoney will step into the role full time following her retirement from Enterprise Mobility, effective Feb. 1.
Mahoney brings a wealth of experience to the role, having dedicated 40 years to Enterprise Mobility before retiring from her position as vice president of the Replacement & Leisure division. In that role, she was responsible for managing industry relationships with global insurance, collision, dealer, and OEM customers.
Mahoney said that Collision Engineering is the next chapter of her journey and a continuation of work to develop future collision repair professionals.
“When I started my career at Enterprise Mobility as a Management Trainee, I never imagined where the journey would lead. Enterprise Mobility’s unwavering dedication to our industry and commitment to its future are truly incredible,” Mahoney said. “The collision repair sector is evolving rapidly — vehicles are more advanced, technicians need broader and deeper skills, and traditional pathways into the field are not keeping pace. As I devote more of my time to Collision Engineering, my priority is clear: to help develop the skilled talent our industry needs and nurture the partnerships that strengthen it.”
The Collision Engineering Career Alliance is active at partner schools across the country including College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California; Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois; Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska; Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, North Carolina; North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota; and El Camino College in Torrance, California.