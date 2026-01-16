Collision Engineering Career Alliance Selects Mary Mahoney for President

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance appointed industry veteran Mary Mahoney as president of the nonprofit organization. Mahoney will step into the role full time following her retirement from Enterprise Mobility, effective Feb. 1.

Mahoney brings a wealth of experience to the role, having dedicated 40 years to Enterprise Mobility before retiring from her position as vice president of the Replacement & Leisure division. In that role, she was responsible for managing industry relationships with global insurance, collision, dealer, and OEM customers.

Mahoney said that Collision Engineering is the next chapter of her journey and a continuation of work to develop future collision repair professionals.