Plasnomic Plastic Repair Alliance Council Adds Mike Bundra

Mike Bundra, auto technical claim director at Allstate Insurance Company, is joining the Plasnomic Plastic Repair Alliance Council.

The council is a group of leading executives from some of the industry’s largest organizations, working together to unify and elevate best practices for automotive plastic repairs. Bundra’s appointment reflects the broader collision repair ecosystem coming together to support plastic repair best practices, standardized processes, and safer, more consistent repair outcomes.

“Welcoming Mike to the council marks an important step in bringing insurer insight into the development of practical, scalable plastic repair standards that benefit repairers, insurers, and most importantly, customers,” said Mario Dimovski, head of the Plastic Repair Alliance Council.