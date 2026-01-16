Plasnomic Plastic Repair Alliance Council Adds Mike Bundra

Mike Bundra, auto technical claim director at Allstate Insurance Company, is joining the Plasnomic Plastic Repair Alliance Council.
The council is a group of leading executives from some of the industry’s largest organizations, working together to unify and elevate best practices for automotive plastic repairs. Bundra’s appointment reflects the broader collision repair ecosystem coming together to support plastic repair best practices, standardized processes, and safer, more consistent repair outcomes.
“Welcoming Mike to the council marks an important step in bringing insurer insight into the development of practical, scalable plastic repair standards that benefit repairers, insurers, and most importantly, customers,” said Mario Dimovski, head of the Plastic Repair Alliance Council.
With more than 16 years of technical and operational experience at Allstate, Bundra brings deep insight into claims operations, repair network performance, and large-scale transformation initiatives. Dimovski said Bundra’s perspective further strengthens Plasnomic’s position as an industry authority on plastic repair and supports its mission to establish verified, repair-first plastic repair standards that balance quality, safety, efficiency, and real-world adoption.
“Plasnomic was founded on the belief that meaningful progress requires cross-industry leadership across every part of the collision repair ecosystem, which includes collision centers, suppliers, insurers, and eventually OEMs,” Dimovski said. “The inclusion of insurer representation on the Plasnomic Council reflects a growing industry alignment, affirming that collaboration is essential to improving repair versus replace decision making, advancing technical knowledge, and ensuring plastic repairs are performed to consistent, OEM-compatible standards.”
