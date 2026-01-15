AirPro Diagnostics Taps Driaan Du Toit for CEO

AirPro Diagnostics appointed Driaan Du Toit as chief executive officer.

Du Toit is a seasoned multinational technology executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the automotive repair, fleet, and insurance industries. He has served as chief executive officer, chief revenue officer, and has held other senior executive roles where he developed and executed strategies to support the automotive repair process with technology in practical and scalable ways.

“As vehicles continue to increase in complexity, the accuracy and consistency of Advanced Driver Assistance System diagnostics and calibrations are no longer optional and have become critical to vehicle, passenger, and motorist safety,” said Lonnie Margol, AirPro founder and executive chairman of the Board.

Du Toit said he was drawn to AirPro for its growth potential and local markets and its commitment to supporting repairers and industry stakeholders with high-quality, market-leading, validated, solutions.

“AirPro sits at the intersection of safety, technology, and repair excellence,” he said. “These solutions align with OEM requirements and insurer expectations, while also reflecting the realities of today’s ADAS-equipped vehicles. There are meaningful opportunities to improve the status quo in the industry, and AirPro is well-positioned to deliver.”

Under Du Toit’s leadership, AirPro Diagnostics will continue investing in scalable ADAS solutions, workflow efficiency, and collaborative approaches locally and globally that support repairers.