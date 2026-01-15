Collision Partners Acquires Fantastic Finishes and Chassis Master

Collision Partners, a quality-first collision-repair platform focused on acquiring, integrating, and scaling exceptional independent collision-repair businesses,completed acquisitions for Fantastic Finishes and Chassis Master.

Collision Partners CEO and Co-Founder Earl Johnson IV said they believe Fantastic Finishes and Chassis Master are well-positioned to thrive in the rapidly evolving collision repair landscape in a news release.

“Collision Partners’ approach to Fantastic Finishes and Chassis Master is rooted in partnership – preserving the reputation, relationships, and operational strengths that make the businesses extraordinary,” he said.

As part of the transactions, Russ Swift, founder of Fantastic Finishes, will join Collision Partners as director of strategic operations and as a significant equity partner and long-term builder of the platform, while Scott Woodard, a 41-year veteran of the collision-repair industry with extensive OEM and dealership relationships, joins Collision Partners as vice president of integrations.

“I’ve been in this industry for 41 years, and a lot of people have tried to build collision-repair platforms,” Woodard said. “Collision Partners is different – they’re doing it the right way. They are the first team I’ve seen that truly puts people, quality, and standards first.”

Founded and led by Swift, Fantastic Finishes is known for craftsmanship, disciplined processes, and a culture of quality and accountability. The business has earned longstanding trust from customers, OEM and dealership partners, and insurers alike through consistent execution across complex, high-expectation, ultra-luxury repair environments.

“When I met the CP team, I knew they were the right partners to preserve what makes this business special – our standards, our commitment to team, and our reputation – and set a new benchmark for excellence, transforming quality and service across the industry,” Swift said. “I’m excited to build something meaningful and lasting together.”

The Fantastic Finishes partnership followed closely after that of Chassis Master, a 75-year-old, multi-generational family business with a strong luxury OEM and dealership repair portfolio. It has a reputation for advanced structural and body repair, including framing, alignments, and complex collision restoration. Chassis Master combines decades of experience with manufacturer-approved technology, factory-certified equipment, and highly trained technicians focused on maintaining vehicle integrity and “fixing it right the first time.”

“Russ and Scott represent the caliber of leadership we want shaping this platform – experienced operators, disciplined business builders, and leaders who set the tone for operational excellence,” Johnson said. “These highly revered shops and industry leaders form an exceptional foundation for Collision Partners’ growth.”

The completion of these acquisitions represents the first step in Collision Partners’ long-term growth plan. The company will continue to pursue additional partnerships selectively, prioritizing businesses that share its commitment to quality, safety, and operational discipline.