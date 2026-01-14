Webinar: ASE Scholarships Update Today at 4 p.m.

Representatives from the ASE Education Foundation and industry panelists will provide an update on automotive scholarships that are available for the 2026-27 academic year. Registered participants also get access to a recording of the session.
Jan. 14, 2026
2 min read
ASE Education Foundation
The ASE Education Foundation is hosting the free webinar “Automotive Scholarships Update” at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14. The webinar will share available scholarship opportunities with instructors, employers, parents, and more than 100,000 students enrolled in ASE-accredited programs. 

Representatives from the ASE Education Foundation and industry panelists will provide an update on automotive scholarships that are available for the 2026-27 academic year. 

Some of the topics covered include: 

  • How to effectively use available student scholarships 
  • Getting the most value from each scholarship 
  • Identifying available scholarships 
  • Tips for completion 

Participants will receive a certificate of attendance for this session that is for professional development purposes only. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate. 

If anyone can’t attend the live session, register anyway and participants can view a recording of the session at any time and still get a certificate. Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register in advance for the live event.  

The ASE Education Foundation is dedicated to solving the technician shortage through its network of ASE accredited schools and industry partners. The Foundation strongly encourages all interested parties to not only join this webinar but share the webinar link with promising tech students. 

For more information and to register, click here.

