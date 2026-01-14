Revv's United ADAS Collective Provides a Community for ADAS Calibration

Revv launched the United ADAS Collective (UAC), the first professional organization exclusively for the ADAS calibration community, according to a news release. Designed as an industry-wide hub, the UAC provides a center for shared standards, education, events, and peer-to-peer collaboration.

The UAC already includes more than 1,000 active members that include collision repair shop owners and managers, ADAS and calibration technicians, diagnostic professionals, and auto glass and windshield specialists.

ADAS has become standard across nearly all new vehicles. Ninety percent of U.S. car sales now feature these systems and the average vehicle containing more than 100 sensors. Routine repairs like a cracked windshield, damaged bumper, or broken side mirror often require precise calibration before a vehicle can be safely returned to the road.

"ADAS calibration has quickly become a critical part of modern vehicle repair," said Adi Bathla, CEO and co-founder of Revv. "The United ADAS Collective is an important step forward for the industry, bringing calibration professionals together around shared standards, practical support, and a stronger sense of community as the category continues to grow. This is a natural extension of Revv's role in helping shape the emerging ADAS category."

The UAC's programming is centered around education, events, and community, with tiered training and certification launching soon. Users will be offered a mix of free and paid membership options based on the level of involvement and resources they're seeking. Members gain access to industry news, a job board, original equipment-specific technical discussions, peer-to-peer collaboration, and hands-on learning opportunities. The UAC will also host its first ADAS Industry Event in May 2026, with additional details to be announced.

UAC leadership includes Executive Director Joel Adcock, Revv's director of strategic partnerships, and an advisory board of industry leaders including Will Johnston, Ron Racine, Brett Hass, Jason Bartanen, Erin Solis, Mark Bruno, Al Urban, Darrell Amberson, Michael Frangione, Paul Bostel, Mathew Pittman, Matthew Braam, and Stew Peregrine. The board members bring deep expertise across collision repair, diagnostics, and automotive technology.

The UAC is also backed by a group of founding sponsors, including Accelerated Vehicle Technology, part of the Quality Collision Group, whose early contributions will help fund education, events, and programming while preserving the organization's independent, community-first mission.

Interested shops, technicians, or industry professionals can join for free at the UAC website here.