Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Attachment Photo Markup

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists shares a tip on how to highlight specific damage or repair areas on photos in Solera Qapter.
Jan. 13, 2026
SCRS
Use the integrated markup tools to highlight specific damage or repair areas directly on your photos. When you save these annotations, Qapter automatically preserves the original, unedited image for your records while saving the marked-up version as a new file. 

The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.  

View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.

