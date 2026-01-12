Plasnomic Sets Sights on Establishing Plastic Repair Standards in 2026

Following the establishment of the Plastic Repair Council in 2025, Plasnomic shared its plans to move into best-practice definition and scaled industry deployment in 2026.

Led by Mario Dimovski, the council has 15 industry leaders, repair specialists, and strategic partners from across global markets working together to to create a universal standard for plastic repairs. In 2025, it gathered plastic repair information and best practices from plastic repair providers and collision repair organizations worldwide.

Central to Plasnomic’s digital strategy is PRISM — Plastic Repair Intelligence, Standards, and Marketplace. Now in beta development, PRISM will serve as the digital backbone of plastic repair in the collision industry to support technician engagement, product grading, expert-led validation, knowledge sharing and the deployment of standardized training across global markets.

This year, Plasnomic’s initial focus will be on publishing industry best practices for polypropylene bumper repairs because it’s the most common and highest-impact plastic repair category globally.

In its article, Plasnomic said validation will concentrate on the five most prevalent damage types, with results guided by laboratory testing and supported by field-based validation through an expanded network and announcement of the technical ambassadors. The ambassadors are plastic repair champions from across the world and will play a critical role in translating technical outcomes into practical, repeatable repair standards.

The validation process will have three appraoches:

Laboratory-based Testing: Tests will be conducted through OEM-aligned and independent facilities.

Technical Feedback: Technical ambassadors assess laboratory outcomes against real-world repair conditions.

Real-world Validation with MSO Partners: Repair methods are applied at scale in live shop environments.

Based on the evaluation, solutions will be clearly graded and categorized, such as approved or preferred, reflecting their suitability, reliability, and alignment with verified repair processes. Progressive rollout of best practices will follow through founding MSO partners and global training bodies, supported by the launch of PRISM’s digital knowledge and repair certification tools.

