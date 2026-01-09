Nissan Becomes First OEM to Join CCC OEM Link Network

Nissan will be the first automaker to participate in the CCC OEM Link Network, a newly launched offering from CCC designed to support OEM collision certification programs, according to a news release.

As vehicle complexity grows, repairs require specialized equipment, processes, and technician training, but OEM certification participation has stagnated. Shops face challenges with related requirements, program administration, and uncertainty around return on their investment.

As part of this new partnership, CCC will manage certified network operations for Nissan, which today includes about 2,000 collision repair facilities across the U.S. CCC will help facilitate the administration of shop audits, billing processes, and communications between the OEM and its certified repairers. Support will be delivered through CCC’s software platform and its full-time field operations employees, who have extensive experience working directly with collision repairers nationwide.

“As vehicles become more advanced, achieving safe and proper repairs requires strong collaboration across the entire ecosystem,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president of OEM services at CCC. “With OEM Link, CCC is establishing a foundation for certified repair programs that enable automakers and repairers to work in lockstep, delivering repair quality and reinforcing customer confidence. We’re proud to welcome Nissan as the first automaker to join the OEM Link network, underscoring their commitment to getting drivers back on the road quickly and safely.”

OEM Link can reduce administrative burden for repair shops while helping Nissan maintain network consistency, support technician readiness, and strengthen brand reputation through high-quality repairs. With more than 30,500 shops using CCC software every day, CCC can actively help Nissan with the expansion of their certified program with qualified shops across the U.S.